AC Milan are all set to face city rivals Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia 2021-22 semifinal on Wednesday, March 2. The match would be played at the San Siro and is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these clubs are involved in a tight competition when it comes to the Serie A 2021-22 points table. The Rossoneri are second with 57 points, two more than defending champions Inter. Both teams are entering into this game, having played out draws in their previous fixtures in the Serie A. While Inter played out a goalless draw against Genoa, AC Milan shared the spoils with Udinese in their last match. Needless to say, a victory in this leg would mean an advantage going into the second leg of the tie. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian Footballers Call for Support Against ‘ False Propaganda’ Amidst Russian Invasion (Watch Video)

For AC Milan, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unlikely to feature in this game, which would be a blow for Stefano Pioli's side. Pioli is likely to have Olivier Giroud back into the line-up. Sandro Tonali would also miss the game as he would be serving a suspension. Inter could meanwhile have new signing Robin Gosens on the bench for this clash. The Serie A champions are likely to have Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko up front. Inter can be expected to field a full-strength side, considering the fact that Inter have not made it past the semifinals of this competition in the last two years. AC Milan had knocked Inter out in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia in 2017/18.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Coppa Italia 2021-21 semifinal match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, on March 03, 2022 (Wednesday). The football match is scheduled to get underway at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Semifinal clash will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India as there no broadcasters available.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Just like live telecast, sadly, no live streaming online for AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia Semifinal 2021-22 is available in India. So fans will have to keep a tab on social media accounts of both the teams to catch the latest updates of this game.

