Ukrainian footballers, on Tuesday, asked for support of the people and fans amidst the invasion of their country by Russian forces. In a passionate video message, several Ukraine football stars including Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko can be seen talking about the destruction caused in their country by Russia so far, as the full-scale invasion under Vladimir Putin continues. Zinchenko shared the video on Instagram, writing, "The truth will defeat propaganda!"

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96)

