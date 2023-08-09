AC Milan will be facing Trento in a pre-season friendly game with the club returning from its US leg of the campaign. The Rossoneri lost out to Real Madrid and Barcelona recently while managing to defeat Juventus on penalties in America. The team is in need of an improved showing this season in the Italian Serie A after finishing fourth last term. Their defence of the title never really took off well and the club will have its eyes set on snatching the title from Napoli. Opponents Trento play in the Serie C and they will certainly benefit from playing this match. AC Milan versus Trento starts at 9:30 pm IST. Sporting CP Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Special ‘CR7’ Themed Third Kit for 2023–24 Season (See Pics and Videos).

Olivier Giroud is all set to lead the attack for AC Milan and he will have Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic for company. The duo have pace and ability and they should create from out wide. Rade Krunic in midfield will shield the backline while also allowing new signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek the chance to venture forward. Fikayo Tomori did not have his composed self in the previous friendly games and the English footballer is in need of improvement. Simon Kjaer is also in the fray for a place in the starting eleven.

Trento heads into the contest on the back of a crushing 0-3 loss suffered at the hands of Palermo. Cristian Pasquato is the main man in attack for the club but it will be interesting to see if he finds himself at the end of good chances. Sergio Suciu and Christopher Attys make up the midfield pairing and the duo has a tough job ahead of themselves. ‘No Sense at All’ Kevin De Bruyne Joins Raphael Varane in Criticism of FA’s New Rules.

When is AC Milan vs Trento, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

AC Milan will face Trento in a pre-season club-friendly match on Wednesday, August 9. The game will begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Milanello Sports Center in Milan.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Trento, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Trento, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

With no live telecast available, fans can not watch live streaming of this match either as there is no official broadcaster. But fans can surely catch in-game updates from the teams' social media handles. AC Milan should make light work of Trento and secure an easy win here. Expect former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud to score a brace in this match.

