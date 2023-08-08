Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne has decided to share his concerns on the new rules implementation in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season. The English Premier League is set to see a number of new rules being implemented that includes longer stoppage time to make up for the time wasted in goal celebration, injuries, and substitution. These changes were seen in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as stoppage times were extended by more than 10 minutes at times. ‘Why Are Our Opinions Not Being Heard?’ Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Slams FA for Neglecting Players’ Concerns.

Manchester City fell victim to the new rule in the recently concluded Community Shield which Arsenal won on penalties on August 6, 2023, Sunday. City took the lead in the 77th minute through a Cole Palmer goal but an additional eight minute stoppage time came into counting later on. While the injuries to Thomas Partey and Kyle Walker saw the time being stretched further as Arsenal equalised in the 101st minute and clinched the Community Shield 2023.

Following the result, Manchester City’s midfield master, Kevin De Bruyne has slammed the new regulations, emphasising the already jam packed schedule for footballers across all tournament. Talking about the new rules, the midfielder said, "Assuming we’re going to play about 15 minutes extra every game now, that says it all. We spoke to the Arsenal players and even the referees. They don’t even want to do it, but it’s the new rule and it is what it is. You can only guess what’s going to happen if you play a lower team who keep time- wasting all the time. I’m thinking if we play Sevilla on Wednesday and have 15 to 20 extra minutes, and then play on Saturday again (at home to Newcastle), it’s like two times extra time. We’ll see how it goes but it doesn’t make any sense."

The last season saw De Bruyne featuring in 49 games across all tournaments out of 61 for Manchester City. This season’s UEFA Super cup and FIFA Club World Cup could see them play furthermore games.

