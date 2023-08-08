Sporting CP have unveiled a special third kit as a tribute to former player Cristiano Ronaldo, for the 2023-24 season. The kit features the throwback black and golden colour combination and it marks 20 years of Ronaldo's debut for the club. It was released by the Portugal club on August 6, 20 years after Ronaldo had featured in that memorable pre-season friendly against Manchester United, that prompted the Red Devils to sign him. And the rest is history. While announcing the new third kit for the 2023-24 season, Sporting CP in a statement, said, "We've returned to this moment, recaptured the best of this day and the best of what is Made In Sporting." ‘Great Feeling to Keep Scoring’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Register 3–1 Win in the Quarterfinal of Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

See Pics of the New Kit

In celebration of our home's 𝟐𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, we present the Lions New Skin ✨ Now available 👉 https://t.co/Q9h5htTCCm pic.twitter.com/ZmSf102pt6 — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) August 6, 2023

Sporting CP's New CR7-Themed Kit

20 anos de histórias para contar ✨ Sporting CP, @Cristiano e @nikefootball reunidos na nossa nova camisola. Já disponível 👉 https://t.co/1PJuZSQKZU pic.twitter.com/LMbPZQmc2H — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) August 6, 2023

Watch Video

Viaja no tempo connosco. 6 de Agosto de 2003 ➡️ 6 de Agosto de 2023. 2️⃣0️⃣ anos do Estádio Jose Alvalade e 5️⃣ bolas de ouro depois, os melhores do mundo estão juntos numa só peça. Disponível em 👉 https://t.co/1PJuZSQKZU pic.twitter.com/JQtvHVsXq8 — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) August 6, 2023

And this One Too

A nova pele do Leão foi desvendada e já está na #LojaVerde 🤩 3.º Equipamento 2023/2024 também disponível em 👉 https://t.co/1PJuZSQKZU pic.twitter.com/j97rDPYaVi — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) August 6, 2023

