Yaounde, June 30: The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations was on Tuesday postponed to January 2022 by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the women's version of the tournament was cancelled. "After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022. The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course," a statement on Caf's official website said.

"Due to challenging conditions, the 2020 edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations has been cancelled. "Meanwhile, the CAF Women's Champions League will be launched in 2021. The format and other details will be communicated in due course," it further read on cafonline.com. The African Nations Championship (CHAN), which should have been played back in April, will now take place in January 2021, the statement also said. Algeria Sink Senegal 1-0 to Win Second Africa Cup of Nations Trophy.

"The CAF Executive Committee is satisfied with the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment towards the hosting of the two competitions. Cameroon is ready to host either competition and are within schedule," CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, former Kenya football captain and its most-capped player Musa Otieno is recovering in a Nairobi hospital from COVID-19, in a development that has brought the effects of the global pandemic into sharp focus in the country.

Otieno, who made 105 appearances for Kenya's Harambee Stars from 1993 to 2006, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted at a government facility while being placed on a ventilator for the past two days, reports Xinhua news agency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).