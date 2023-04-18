A bad run of form for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has caused them to slip behind Al-Ittihad for the title race. Two losses and one draw in the last four games has taken some gas out of their title campaign as they prepare themselves to quickly comeback to winning ways and resume their fight in the contention for the league. Al-Nassr will be back in action against Al-Hilal as they will be visiting them focusing for a win that will close the three-point gap they have currently with table toppers Al-Ittihad after playing the same number of games. Cristiano Ronaldo drew blank in the previous game and had a angry exchange with the opposition players over playing negative football. He will be hungry for goals and help his team get back the lost momentum in the title race. Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Down Heartfelt Message for Daughter Bella on Her 1st Birthday (See Post).

Al Hilal has a good recent record against Al Nassr and have won 17 of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Nassr's 10 victories during this period. Currently standing at the fourth place this season, Al-Hilal didn't enjoy a good run of form this season and are coming out of a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Batin in their previous game. They will look to use the opportunity of Al-Nassr's poor form and get back to winning ways at home.

When is Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Hilal will be hosting Al-Nassr in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 18. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly 'Not Happy' With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Read to Know Reason.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo once again given the fan following he enjoys in the world of football. In terms of the game, the visitors should win this match given the quality but the home conditions and Al-Nassr's form keeps them on equal grounds.

