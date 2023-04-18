Bella Esmeralda Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo's youngest daughter turned 1 year old on Tuesday, April 18. Taking to Twitter, Ronaldo penned down a heartfelt message for her daughter, wishing her a happy birthday. The caption of Roanldo's post reads, "Parabéns pelo teu primeiro ano de vida, meu amor. O papá ama-te muito!" (Congratulations on your first year of life, my love. Daddy loves you so much!)

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Daughter Bella On Her 1st Birthday

Parabéns pelo teu primeiro ano de vida, meu amor. O papá ama-te muito!🎂♥️😘 pic.twitter.com/FBHMAjiuYE — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 18, 2023

