Chelsea will take on Saudi-based club Al Hilal in the second semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Mohammed Bun Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on February 09, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams aim to seal a place in the summit clash of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Al-Hilal vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. This is My Final Decision: Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech Quits Morocco National Team.

Chelsea will start as the favourites in the clash as they hope to win a first-ever Club World Cup title in the club’s history. The Blues made it to the finals of the competition in 2013 but ended on the losing side and will hope to change that as they aim to meet Palmeiras in the summit clash of this edition. Meanwhile, Al Hilal will be hoping to cause a major upset.

When is Al-Hilal vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea match in FIFA Club World Cup 2022 semi-finals will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match is scheduled to begin at 19:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Football Match?

Viacom18 have the broadcasting rights of FIFA Club World Cup 2022 in India and are likely to telecast the game. Fans can tune into the Viacom18 channels to catch the telecast of the Al-Hilal vs Chelsea match on TV in Indis

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Al-Hilal vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Al-Hilal vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2022 game will be available in India on online platforms. Voot Select could provide the streaming of Al-Hilal vs Chelsea and fans can tune into Voot app or website to catch the match online.

