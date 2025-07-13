FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is a David versus Goliath battle in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup as Chelsea take on Paris Saint-Germain in a mouth-watering clash. PSG decimated Real Madrid 4-0 in the semis and have already defeated teams like Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid en route to the summit clash. The Parisians have been one of the best teams on the planet in recent times and Luis Enrique has made them virtually unstoppable. Opponents Chelsea got the better of Palmeiras and Fluminense in their last two knock-out games and this will be the first time they will be tested with proper quality. Chelsea versus PSG will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 12:30 AM IST. PSG Eyes Chelsea and Historic Quadruple After Routing Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Moises Caicedo picked up an ankle injury for Chelsea in the last match and is now a major doubt for the finals. Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia have a key role to play in this battle, as Chelsea have to find a way to counter the PSG press. Noni Madueke is all set to move to Arsenal and has left the squad. Cole Palmer will be the playmaker with Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto on the wings. Joao Pedro is all set to keep his place in the starting eleven with Liam Delap on the bench.

Ousmane Dembele will lead the attack for PSG and if he wins the title today for the club, he has a strong chance of lifting the Ballon d’Or trophy. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bryan Ruiz form possibly the best midfield unit in world football and Chelsea will do well to stop them from dominating. Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratshkelia, with their pace and trickery, should create plenty of chances in the final third. PSG 4-0 Real Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Fabian Ruiz Scores Brace As UCL Champions Knock Los Blancos Out To Book Spot in Final Against Chelsea.

Chelsea vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match Details

Match Chelsea vs PSG Date Monday, July 14 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Chelsea are set to lock horns with PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final on Monday, July 14. The Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final is set to be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Chelsea vs PSG live telecast on any TV channel. For Chelsea vs PSG online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Chelsea vs PSG live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Chelsea is likely to dominate possession in the game, but Fluminense can hit them on the counter.

