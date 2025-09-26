The top two of the Saudi Pro League will clash this evening in a high octane encounter as leaders Al-Nassr take on challengers Al-Ittihad. Both these teams have won all their three games played and it is goal difference which keeps visitors Al-Nassr on top. Laurent Blanc’s Al-Ittihad are the defending champions and have the experience of doing well in big games. On the other hand Al-Nassr are improving under new manager Jorge Jesus after years of underperforming. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Happy Saudi National Day to His Saudi Arabian Fans; Al-Nassr Star Shares Greetings In Traditional Attire (See Pics).

Karim Bezem has missed the last four matches for Al-Ittihad and is not likely to be part of this game too. Yan Carlo Smic will be part of the backline for the hosts in the absence of Muhannad Al-Shanqueeti. Roger Fernandes and Abdulrahman Alobud will look to utilise their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Fabinho is the one that controls the tempo of the game in central midfield.

Joao Felix has been an excellent addition for Al-Nassr and his goal scoring form certainly makes him a player to watch out for. Cristiano Ronaldo is going strong at the club and will be the target man in the final third. Sadio Mane completes the front three for the visitors with Kinglsey Coman and Marcelo Brozovic part of the midfield.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Match Details

Match Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Date Friday, September 26 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue King Abdullah Sports City Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will look to maintain their winning streak in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26, when they lock horns against rivals Al-Ittihad on Friday, September 26. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 will begin at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘Together We Fight,…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Notches Up 2–0 Win Over Al-Kholood in Saudi Pro League 2025–26.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India on their TV channels. For the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although there is no live telecast viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India, they can watch the matches online. Fans can watch the live streaming online viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on FanCode. The FanCode mobile app and website will provide the live streaming viewing option of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match in India. But fans will have to buy a subscription pass for the game or a season pass. Both these teams will create plenty of chances in this game, and the match is likely to end in a 3-3 draw.

