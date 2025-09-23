Saudi Arabians around the world celebrate September 23 as the Saudi National Day. Saudi National Day celebrates the unification of the Kingdom in 1932 by King Abdulaziz ibn Saud. Initially observed at the government level in 1965 and declared an official public holiday in 2005, it's a day of national pride, heritage, and cultural reflection. On the special occasion of Saudi National Day 2025, footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr shared greetings for his Saudi Arabian fans. In a post where he shared pictures in traditional Saudi Arabian attire, Cristiano Ronaldo wished fans a happy National Saudi Day. Ballon d'Or Winners List: Check Names of Footballers Who Have Won Prestigious Award By France Football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Happy Saudi National Day to His Saudi Arabian Fans

Happy Saudi National Day to everyone in Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦 Wishing you a day filled with pride, unity, and celebration with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zI8A5pq5aP — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 23, 2025

