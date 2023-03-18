Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League with 46 points from 20 games, a point off league leaders Al-Ittihad. The title race will likely go down to the wire this time in Saudi Arabia as both the clubs boast quality players and gameplay. Al-Nassr play hosts to Abha this evening with an aim to return to winning ways following their loss suffered against Al-Ittihad the last time they played in the league. Since then, the team has beaten Abha 3-1 in the King Cup of Champions and will be confident of a repeat of their splendid display. Opponents Abha are 12th in the points table and head into the game after four defeats from five games. Al-Nassr versus Abha will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Portugal Squad for UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, New Head Coach Roberto Martinez Says 'I Don't Look at Age'.

Cristiano Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure in the last two games for Al-Nassr and the football legend will be hoping for a much better outing this time. Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Mohammed Maran, part of a five-man midfield for Al-Nassr, were on the scoresheet in the last game and will be raring to go. Álvaro González is the star man in the backline for the club and he will keep things tidy in defence.

Abdulfattah Adam Ahmad came off the bench to score for Abha in the Cup tie and will push for a start. Saad Bguir and Nawaf Al-Sadi as the attacking midfielders, need to contribute with their defensive play by tracking the opposition runners. Dries Saddiki, in midfield, has an important role to play as he can start quick counter-attacks. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Abha, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

When is Al-Nassr vs Abha, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr take on Abha in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 18. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Abha, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Abha match on Sony Sports Ten 1 on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Abha, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Abha match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. This is a game of equals with both sides likely to not take risks and stay compact. Al-Nassr at home should have enough quality about them to claim all three points from the contest and stay alive in the title race.

