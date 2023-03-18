Cristiano Ronaldo would be raring to make an impact as Al-Nassr take on Abha in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 18. The Portugal star, one of the team’s most in-form players, has not found the back of the net in three of Al-Nassr’s last games after a great February, where he was named Player of the Month. Ronaldo last found the back of the net in a hattrick against Damac and with the title race heating up, Al-Nassr will expect him to be at his best. But the question is, will Ronaldo play the Al-Nassr vs Abha game? Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez and Lionel Messi Are the Only Ones to Surpass 400 Million Followers on Instagram!

Al-Nassr will be meeting Abha for the second time in a row after defeating them 3-1 in the Kings Cup quarterfinal. Ronaldo was not on the scoresheet but made the headlines after he was shown a yellow card for furiously kicking the ball away after the referee had blown the whistle. Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table and a win in this contest will help them reclaim the top spot.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Abha, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo will start this match as part of Al-Nassr's XI, leading the attack. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be itching to get on the scoresheet after missing out in the last few matches. Ronaldo's performance will be crucial if Al-Nassr are to hand Abha a second consecutive defeat in four days. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks the Ball Away in Frustration, Receives Yellow Card During Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

The Portugal star was also pictured training alongside his teammates as they prepared for this contest. Al-Nassr will be looking to move back up to the top spot on the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table with a win in this contest. With the title race heating up in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo's performance needless to say, will be pivotal for Al-Nassr's success.

