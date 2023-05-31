Al-Nassr have lost the Saudi Pro league to Al-Ittihad after drawing their last game against Ettifaq. The Saudi giants have had an inconsistent run of form since the turn of the year and that has cost them the title despite leading Al-Ittihad initially. With two draws in their last five matches, Al-Nassr could not capitalize on their rivals dropping points recently and despite having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, they could not win the league. Their last league fixture sees them clash with Al Fateh at home and the team will look to end it with a win. Al Fateh are sixth currently and they can be a bit of tricky team to face. Al-Nassr versus Al Fateh will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Performs A 'Sajda' Celebration Before his Trademark 'Siuu' After Scoring A Stunning Winner In Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Match (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo has a muscle problem and may not feature for Al-Nassr. With reports claiming that the Portuguese skipper may look to find a way back to Europe, it will be interesting to see if he features again. Luiz Gustavo will play further up in the midfield and try and support the attack. Talisca will lead the attack should Cristiano Ronaldo miss the tie. Abdulelah Al-Amri at the back needs to be on top of his game with the club shipping in goals at key moments this season.

Cristian Tello is the main man in attack for Al Fateh and with his experience in playing in the Spanish La Liga with Barcelona, it should come in handy. Petros in midfield has the task of breaking up play and provide forward passes for the runners. Tristan Dingomé in attack has to do bulk of the chance creation with his dribbling ability on the wings.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Fateh in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, May 31. The game will begin at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Al Awal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted 22 Carat Gold Bike by Saudi Arabia Government? Here's The Truth.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Although the live telecast of this match won't be available on the Sony Sports Network channels because of other commitments.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Nassr at home will be strong opposition for Al Fateh and the hosts should win comfortably.

