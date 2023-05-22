Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted 22 Carat Gold Bike by Saudi Arabia Government? Here's The Truth

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for the Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo has got a great start to his club career in Saudi Arabia and the Portuguese forward is often showing why he is still regarded as one of the best players in the world. Now in interesting news, a social media video claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was gifted a 22-carat gold bike by the Saudi Arabian government. The news has started to go viral but many people are not sure about the authenticity of this. Hence, today in this article, let's take a look if Cristiano Ronaldo was really gifted a 22 carat gold bike by the Saudi Arabian government. 'Racism is Normal in La Liga' Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Pens Down Emotional Note After Suffering Racist Abuses During Valencia Match.

No, Cristiano Ronaldo was never gifted a 22 carat gold bike by the Saudi Arabian government. There is not a single reliable report from any Saudi Arabian news portal or other news portals. A piece of news like this would have surely broken the internet and there would have been multiple reliable reports if it was true.

Here Is the Viral Video That Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted 22 Carat Gold Bike by Saudi Arabia Government

Motor Bike gifted to foot baller RONALDO, BY the government of SAUDI ARABIA. pic.twitter.com/AnPOwNj4Xy — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) May 21, 2023

Some more inquiry on this matter reveals that the bike in this special video actually belongs to an Instagram user named @faisal_abu_sara. There are multiple pictures of this bike available on his Instagram profile. While replying to one of the comments of his own Instagram post, Faisal also revealed that the bike is only gold coated. This proves that the bike is also not of 22 carat gold. So we can easily conclude that the claim of this social media video is fake and the bike in question is neither made of 22 carat gold nor does it belong to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already netted 13 goals in 14 appearances and also provided 2 assists in Saudi Pro League 2022-23. He is among the best players in the league since his arrival. With Ronaldo playing well, Al-Nassr are currently in the second spot in the table. Al-Nassr will face Al-Shadab in their upcoming match.

Fact check

Claim : Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted 22 Carat Gold Bike in Saudi Arab. Conclusion : The bike belongs to a person named Faisal Abu Sara. Full of Trash Clean

