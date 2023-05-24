Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal against Al-Shadab in the Saudi Peo League 2022-23, which turned out to be a winner and kept Al-Nassr, who are three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, alive in the competition. After scoring the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo did a Sujud, which is the act of low bowing or prostration to Allah facing the qiblah (direction of the Kabba at Mecca) ahead of his trademark 'Siuu' celebration and delighted his Saudi teammates. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Winner In Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory Against Al-Shadab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Match (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Performs A 'Sajda' Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo performs Sajda after scoring a goal ❤️. pic.twitter.com/9k3szAsVAZ — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) May 24, 2023

