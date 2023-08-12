The finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup sees two Saudi Arabian giants, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, lock horns for the coveted trophy. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shorta in the semis while Al-Hilal got the better of Al-Shabab. The two teams have an important league campaign coming up and a win here will set the tone for it. Cristiano Ronaldo has been instrumental in the rise of Al-Nassr in this competition after a very ordinary pre-season campaign for both himself and the club. The team has made some major signings in the summer and look ready for it. Al-Hilal too have roped in some quality European talents in the window and the quality in the squad is there for all to see. Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr starts at 8:30 PM IST. Alex Telles’ Gesture As Cristiano Ronaldo Performs Trademark ‘SIUUU’ Celebration During Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Semifinal Goes Viral!

Cristiano Ronaldo has been getting the goals for Al-Nassr and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. New signing Sadio Mane has integrated well with the team and his forward play from the wings is crucial. He was unlucky not to score in the last match but played a role in the winning goal. Marcelo Brozovic is a warrior in midfield and his composure helps the team a lot.

Abdullah Al-Mayouf, the first-choice goalkeeper for Al-Hilal received his marching order against Al-Shabab and he is suspended. Sergej Milinković-Savić is the main man in midfield and he will have Malcom ahead of him leading the attack. Brazilian winger Michael is known for his pin point crossing and Al-Nassr will be looking to mark him closely. Ruben Neves is the defensive midfielder and he will sit deep to protect the backline.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup Final Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr are all set to take on rivals Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup Finals on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. The thrilling match is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. IST, igniting the atmosphere at the vibrant King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ‘Final-Here We Go!!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans for Support As Al-Nassr Enter Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Summit Clash With 1–0 Win Over Al-Shorta.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup Final Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans will be unable to watch the game live. The match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup Final 2023 lacks an official broadcasting partner, making it inaccessible to Indian television viewers.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup Final Football Match 2023?

As any Live streaming information of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Final match is unavailable in India, fans are advised to follow the club's social media platforms for timely updates and key highlights. It is a battle of equals and the game will feature few chances. Al-Nassr will likely lift the trophy, winning the game on penalties.

