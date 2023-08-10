Cristiano Ronaldo was jubilant and pumped up as he propelled Al-Nassr to enter the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 with a 1-0 victory over Al-Shorta. The Portugal star scored a decisive penalty in the 75th minute of the match to help his side eventually come out on top and enter the final of the tournament. Taking to social media, Ronaldo thanked the fans for their support. "Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward!" he wrote. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores From the Penalty Spot As Al-Nassr Enter Arab Club Champions Cup Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

See Cristiano Ronaldo's Post Here

Final - here we go!!💪🏼 Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward! 🙌🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/iuxE88DRSr — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 9, 2023

