Alex Telles' unique gesture was probably how many football fans would have reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo hit his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring a goal in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shorta Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 semifinal match on August 9. The Portugal star netted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute and then ran over to the corner of the pitch to perform the celebration that fans have identified with him for so many years. As he was doing so, Telles performed the gesture of trying to click a picture of Ronaldo. The Brazil defender, who joined Al-Nassr this summer, seemingly wanted to capture the moment in a frame and a picture of that has gone viral. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores From the Penalty Spot As Al-Nassr Enter Arab Club Champions Cup Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

See Alex Telles' Unique Gesture Here:

Everyone has to have a picture for the memory 😁📸 pic.twitter.com/0rXC2pAOnZ — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 9, 2023

Watch Video:

