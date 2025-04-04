Defending champions Al-Hilal face arch-rivals Al-Nassr in what many consider the biggest game in Saudi Arabian football. Al-Hilal are currently second with 57 points from 25 matches played, four points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad. The champions have been inconsistent this term, which is highly unlike them considering how they have dominated this league over the past few seasons. Opponents Al-Nassr on the other hand are third and have 51 points on board. As things stand, they realistically do not look like chasing the clubs above them in the title race but will battle it out till the very end. Al-Hilal versus Al-Nassr will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Joao Cancelo and Ali Al-Bulyahi have been ruled out of the contest for Al-Hilal due to injuries. Malcom in the final third will be the key attacker for the side and he will create openings for Leonardo and Salem Aldawsari. Ruben Neves will be leader in midfield for the home side and he will orchestrate play from deep.

Al-Nassr have a few injury concerns with Aymeric Laporte and Otavio missing in action. Jhon Duran will be leading the attack with Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel on the wings. Marcelo Brozovic will make the side tick in midfield with his slick passing game. Cristiano Ronaldo has been amongst the goals this term and his presence will aid the team in a challenge of this magnitude. Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Out Encouraging Message Ahead of Crucial Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Contest in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 (See Post).

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, April 4. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Derby is set to be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio users can also watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match on the JioTV app. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal online viewing options, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available in India?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr has often failed to put in a solid display against Al-Hilal in the past and this game would be no different.

