Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up for his return to professional football after the international break as Al-Nassr is set to play Al-Hilal in the upcoming Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on April 4. Ronaldo took to the social media platform 'X' and shared an encouraging message for the team as players featured in their first training session ahead of the Al-Hilal clash. Al-Nassr are placed third in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings, and will have to win to keep their title hopes alive with Al-Ittihad leading the points table with 61 points. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Wishes of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture Dressed Up in Traditional Saudi Attire.

Cristiano Ronaldo Gears Up For Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match

Working hard to reach our goals 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/r80gY1G3ir — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)