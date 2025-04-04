Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr clash in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match? The 40-year-old star will be one of the players that fans will want to watch in action as Al-Nassr face archrivals Al-Hilal in a highly-anticipated Riyadh derby in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his age, has been in good form this season for Al-Nassr, scoring 19 goals and will be more than keen to add to his tally in this contest. The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host what promises to be a fascinating contest. In this article, we shall take a look if Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr contest or not. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins as a Playable Character in FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves; Check Release Date, Price and Other Details (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr occupy the third spot on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with 51 points, behind second-placed Al-Hilal and leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are separated by six points and the Knights of Najd will ideally look to cut down that gap with a victory in this match. The title race is heating up big time and with not many matches left to play, each team will look to make the most of every opportunity that comes their way. Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Out Encouraging Message Ahead of Crucial Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Contest in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 (See Post).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo needless to say is one of the key members of the Al-Nassr outfit. He will, in all likelihood, play in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match and will aim at making his presence felt. Prior to the clash, Cristiano Ronaldo trained hard with his Al-Nassr teammates and will look to put his best foot forward against Al-Hilal. He is highly likely to feature in the starting XI for Al-Nassr unless there's any late development.

The star forward heads into the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match in good goal-scoring form. He scored in the Portugal national football team's 5-2 win over Denmark in the second leg of their quarter-final showdown in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo also has scored thrice in Al-Nassr's last three matches and will look to continue that streak.

