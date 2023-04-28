Al-Nassr takes on Al-Raed at home with an aim to continue its pursuit of league leader Al-Ittihad for the title. Al-Nassr with 53 points from 24 games are second, six points off the top. They head into the contest on the back of a shock 0-1 loss at the hands of Al-Wehda which dumped them out of the King Cup. The hosts have been hampered by some poor form off late and are in dire need of a good showing that will help them finish the season on a strong note. Having won just two games in the last five matches, the team management could ring in some changes. Opponents Al-Raed are struggling likewise and are 11th on the table. But they will feel it is the best opportunity to secure a victory. Al-Nassr versus Al-Raed will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Al-Nassr and Join Real Madrid? CR7 Reportedly Considering Move to Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been poor in the last few matches for Al-Nassr and there is a growing criticism of his performances. The lack of alternatives means he is likely to start once again and will hope to end his goal-scoring drought. Alvaro Gonzalez at the back needs to stamp his authority on the game with Al-Nassr looking susceptible to leaking goals on the counterattack. In terms of forward play, Talisca remains their main man.

Pablo Santos misses out for Al-Raed following his dismissal against Al Fateh. Julio Tavares and Karim El Berkaoui have been devoid of chances in the final third and need the likes of Mohamed Fouzair and Alexandru Mitriță to be more direct in their approach on the wings. Mansor Al-Beshe in midfield will sit back and try and shield the backline.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Raed in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 29. The game will begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports 1 SD/HD channel to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Nassr are not in the best of form and will likely settle for a draw.

