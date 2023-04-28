Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have suddenly hit a rough patch. At first, they dropped points against Al-Fayha and suffered a defeat against arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Then they lost their King Cup semifinal match against Al-Wehda and crashed out of the tournament. In all three games, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for Al-Nassr. In between this, they also sacked their French head coach Rudi Garcia. Al-Nassr will be aiming to make a comeback during their next Saudi ProLeague 2022-23 match against Al-Raed. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be taking part in this game. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Forward, Offered New Role in Real Madrid: Reports.

Al-Raed are currently in 11th place in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 table. They have accumulated 26 points in 23 matches and are 9 points clear from the relegation zone. Al-Raed are coming into this match with a 3-0 loss against Al-Fateh. In fact, Al-Raed have won only one out of their last seven matches. With Al-Nassr also going through a rough patch, they will be aiming for full points.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in the upcoming Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Al-Raed. Expectedly he will start for Al-Nassr in this match. Ronaldo has so far scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists in 11 appearances in Saudi Pro League 2022-23. He will be looking to help his team return back to winning ways.

After losing points in their last two matches, Al-Nassr are currently in second place. They are six points behind Al-Ittihad. With only six more rounds left in the league, Al-Nassr cannot drop more points if they want to win the title. On the other hand, Al-Raed will have to stop Cristiano Ronaldo to get anything from this match.

