Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided to leave Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in order to take a new position at his former club Real Madrid. Following a fallout with his previous club, Manchester United, the Portuguese forward joined Al-Nassr on a 200 million deal. Ronaldo has got a brilliant start. He has netted 11 goals in 14 matches for Al-Nassr in all competitions. Al-Nassr are currently in the 2nd position in the Saudi Pro League table and has a good chance to win the title. Ronaldo's team however failed to reach the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup and King Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Al-Nassr Coaching Staff During Their 1–0 Loss to Al-Wehda in King Cup 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Now according to multiple reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered the position of club ambassador by his former club Real Madrid.

The report further suggests that Ronaldo is looking to move out from Al-Nassr. He has failed to adapt to the region and the language barrier has also played a big part in his decision.

Ronaldo previously spent the best part of his career for Real Madrid. He netted 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 appearances for the Spanish giants. During his time in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo won 4 UEFA Champions Leagues, 2 La Ligas, 2 Copa del Reys, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 2 Spanish Super Cups and 3 Club World Cup titles.

Ronaldo was also offered to Real Madrid last year. Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, reportedly blocked this move. The Spanish giants have now offered Ronaldo a new ambassadorial at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Taking up this role means Ronaldo will have to hang up his boots. This looks very much unlikely at this point in his career. There are still a lot of clubs that want to sign the Portuguese forward. Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr will end in 2024.

