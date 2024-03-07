Al-Nassr is second in the Indian Super League with 53 points from 22 games played and trail league leaders Al-Hilal by 9 points. They head into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat suffered in the AFC Champions League against Al Ain while their last league game was a pulsating 4-4 draw with Al Hazm. The team might not be able to stop Al-Hilal in the race for domestic glory but must continue winning their remaining games to stay competitive in the league. Al-Raed is 15th in the standings and is winless in their last three matches, which also include two defeats. They will need to be at their very best to challenge a superior side. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Nassr will be without the services of three first-choice keepers and Waleed Abduallah will continue to feature between the sticks. Cristiano Ronaldo was not his usual best in the last game for the club but we know what he can do in the opposition box when presented with a chance. Sadio Mane and Otavio will switch positions as and when they can just behind Ronaldo.

Mohamed Fouzair comes up against his former club this evening and he will be keen to do well following the suspension of former Norwich City player Mathias Normann. Julio Tavares will be a key player in the final third for the team considering his ability to hold up play. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Spotted Wearing Iconic Shoes His Father Wore During 2009 UCL Semi-Final vs Arsenal.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Thursday, March 7. The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium and it starts at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming details, read below.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Expect Al-Nassr to dominate this game from the onset and secure an easy win here.

