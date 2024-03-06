Football’s megastar – Cristiano Ronaldo has a deep impact on every professional football footballer and even football lovers. Cristiano Jr is also trying to emulate his father in every way possible right from scoring goals, practice sessions and even his iconic jersey number 7. Now he was spotted wearing Ronaldo’s shoes while celebrating a title with his teammates. Keen-eyed fans recognize the shoe as Ronaldo wore them during the 2009 Champions League semifinal match against Arsenal. Ronaldo scored a brace at Emirates Stadium helping Manchester United reach the final for the second year in a row. Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Lionel Messi in Champions League Knock-Out Stage Away Goals Record, Achieves Feat in Real Sociedad vs PSG UCL Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Spotted Wearing Iconic Shoes His Father Wore

Cristiano Jr wearing the iconic boots that his father wore in the UCL Semi Finals vs Arsenal back in 2009 ✨ Like Father Like Son 🥹 pic.twitter.com/oYNDnYEhux — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 6, 2024

