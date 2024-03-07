Al-Nassr will return to league action following their recent loss in the AFC Champions League fixture against Al-Ain. As the Saudi Pro League enters its 23rd matchday, Al Nassr, led by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, faces a pivotal encounter against Al Raed. Al Raed team is struggling in the 2023-24 season with just five wins from 22 matches so far. Both teams played against each other in September 2023 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The visiting Al-Nassr side collected all three points with a 3-1 win. Ronaldo did manage to score a goal in that match. ‘Hala Madrid!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Los Blancos Celebrate 122nd Birth Anniversary.

The stakes are high for Ronaldo and his team, as they aim to secure a victory at home to stay in contention for the league title. The Al-Nassr team is 10 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal and just 12 games are remaining in the season now. Ronaldo was handed a one-league match ban before the Champions League fixture. So, a question arises whether Ronaldo can play against Al-Raed tonight.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

The offensive engine of Al-Nassr's side, Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the league in both goals scored (22) and assists made (9) this season. The former Real Madrid star is showing intentions to win it all with the Saudi side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in good form and should keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Raed. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Despite the recent loss, Ronaldo even shared a picture of himself working out with the caption “Ready for next” – showing his intentions to be part of every al-Nassr fixtures. CR7 has formed a fierce attacking trio with the likes of Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. Regarding his suspension, CR7 has already served his suspension by sitting out the team's last league match against Al-Hazm. Keeping in mind that Al-Nassr has an important ‘must win’ fixture next, the coach might substitute Ronaldo early but we can expect to see CR7 in the starting XI against Al-Raed.

