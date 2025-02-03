Al-Nassr are on a three-game winning streak in the Saudi Pro League and will be look to shift their focus on continental football when they take on Al Wasl this evening in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25. With 13 points from 6 matches played, Al-Nassr are third in the points table. Being one of the top teams in the competition, Stefano Pioli’s men have not been consistent enough in his reign which needs to change. Opponents Al Wasl are not to far behind them at fifth with 11 points. They are undefeated in the last four group fixtures which is a positive. Al Nassr versus Al Wasl starts at 11:30 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI .

Sami Al-Najei will miss the game for Al Nassr as he continues to recover from his long-term injury. Cristiano Ronaldo will be the key figure in attack with Sadio Mane and Gabriel on the wings. Otavio is the key player in this side, and he should slot in behind Ronaldo as the no 10. Marcelo Brozovic will make the side tick in midfield with his passing range.

Jonatas Santos will play up top for Al Wasl in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the visitors. Fabio Lima, Nicolas Gimenez, and Adama Diallo will be part of the attacking three behind the lone striker. Siake Sidibe and Majid Surour will form the double pivot in central midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Nassr take on Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 on Monday, February 3. The Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl match is set to be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

Sports18 has the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, the Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Sports18 Network. For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 69. Al-Nassr will be challenged in this game but should find a way to secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).