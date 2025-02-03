After missing out on the multiple titles in the recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side are looking to win an accolade in the 2024-25 season with the side at the fourth position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 standings, AFC Champions League will be their realistic chance of winning a title with the format of the tournament. The change in manager revitalized the attack and forwards including Ronaldo are scoring big numbers. Yet with Ronaldo’s age limitations, Pioli might look for balance between his game time to keep him fresh for the important fixtures. Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Transfer News: Brazilian Goalkeeper Bento Matheus Signs for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on a Four-Year Deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr are currently third in the AFC Champions League 2024-25 standings and well placed to advance to the next round. But dropping a point will not be an option for Pioli’s side who will look for an easier route to the final. Considering this and upcoming fixtures, Pioli would be hoping to utilize Ronaldo wisely. Check out whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start Al-Nassr vs al Wasl AFC Champions League 2024-25 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad's dominance in the Saudi Pro League handed Al-Nassr a second fiddle role in domestic competition. Even with Ronaldo leading multiple attacking stats, Al-Nassr failed miserably. The Portuguese national football team captain, Ronaldo is leading the side with goals in nearly every game. Ronaldo, at the age of nearly 40 is clocking more minutes than players of his age and will be tempted take the rest. But Pioli will be tempted to use the star striker from the start and replace him after taking control of the match.

With important AFC Champions League match in hands, Ronaldo is certain to start and eye on the first title in nearly three season, Al-Nassr will look to support its captain to the fullest.

