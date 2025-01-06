Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr shocked many. But the star not only thrived in the Saudi Pro League leading the attacking charts during his tenure. Interestingly, his contract is expiring in six months and the Portuguese national cricket team captain’s future at the club was in the news. Many reports suggested that the attacker will surely leave Al-Nassr and join a rival club in the Saudi League or return to Europe. Addressing these news, Ronaldo mentioned that he is now looking for a move and even added that he wants to win a cup with Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpses Of Training Following Re-Joining Al-Nassr Practice Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Against Al-Akhdoud (See Post).

Speaking to Saudi Pro League’s official media channels, Ronaldo said, "I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving.”

The star added, "It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles." Cristiano Ronaldo Plans To Own 'Big' Club, Portuguese Superstar Expresses Desire During Globe Soccer Awards 2024.

While reports cited Al-Nassr’s failure to win a title with Ronaldo in the team as the main reason for Striker’s departure, Ronaldo said, "The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional." Al-Nassr will be in action on January 9 with a league match against Al-Akhdoud.

