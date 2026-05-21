Al-Nassr vs Damac, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: The Saudi Pro League title race and relegation battle reach their dramatic conclusion as league leaders Al-Nassr host Damac Club at Al-Awwal Park. Taking place on the final matchweek of the 2025–26 season, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side enters the fixture sitting at the top of the table with 83 points, needing a victory to officially secure their 11th domestic championship and end a prolonged title drought. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Meanwhile, visitors Damac travel to the capital with everything to play for, sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone and needing a positive result to secure top-flight survival.

Al-Nassr vs Damac Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 21 May.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park in King Fahd International Stadium

Time: 11:30 PM IST How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Damac Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo's Wait for First SPL Trophy Continues After Al-Nassr Goalkeeper's Own Goal Heartbreak (Watch Video).



Match Fact

Match Day Element Details Fixture Al-Nassr FC vs Damac Club Competition Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (Matchweek 34) Date Thursday, 21 May 2026 Kick-off Time 21:00 AST / 19:00 BST / 23:30 IST Venue Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Position 1st Place (83 points) Damac Position 15th Place (Relegation-threatened) Previous H2H Result Damac 1–2 Al-Nassr (21 January 2026)

High Stakes at Both Ends of the Table

For Al-Nassr, this Matchweek 34 encounter represents the culmination of a fierce campaign. The Riyadh-based club, spear-headed by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, missed a chance to wrap up the title early following late dropped points in their previous match against rivals Al-Hilal. Despite this minor setback, Jorge Jesus's team maintains complete self-determination; three points tonight will seal the league crown.

Damac, managed by Fabio Carille, arrive with significant motivation of their own. Positioned precariously in 15th place, the club boosted its survival hopes last weekend with a crucial 3-0 victory over Al Fayha. While a win guarantees their safety, a draw will likely suffice due to their superior goal difference compared to low-ranked Al-Riyadh.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).