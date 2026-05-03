Al-Qadsiah host high-flying Al-Nassr at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium tonight in a pivotal Matchday 31 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. The Riyadh giants arrive in Khobar as formidable league leaders, boasting a spectacular 20-match winning streak across all competitions. Following a recent victory over Al-Ahli, Jorge Jesus's side are firmly focused on securing the league title. For Al-Qadsiah, containing Al-Nassr's relentless attack presents a massive challenge, but collecting points at home remains vital for their own league standing. Cristiano Ronaldo Taunts Al-Ahli Fans With '5 UCL' Gesture After Al-Nassr's Win, Video Goes Viral.

This late-season clash promises significant implications for the championship race as the season nears its conclusion. However, fans, as usual, are eager to know if Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for Al-Nassr in the line-up.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit and expected to start for Al-Nassr. The 41-year-old Portuguese forward will lead the line at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium, looking to edge his team closer to the 2025-26 championship.

There are no injury concerns surrounding the Al-Nassr captain ahead of Matchday 31. Ronaldo remains the central figure in the team's attacking system and is expected to start alongside forward partner Joao Felix. Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Nails 970th Career Goal as Al-Nassr Near Maiden Title.

Ronaldo arrives in Khobar in excellent form. During Al-Nassr's recent 2-0 midweek victory over Al-Ahli, he opened the scoring with a glancing header. The strike marked his 25th league goal of the campaign and the 970th goal of his professional career, confirming his readiness for tonight's clash.

Most notably, Al-Qadsiah remain unbeaten at home throughout the 2025-26 season. They have recorded nine wins and six draws in their 15 home fixtures thus far. Containing Ronaldo and an Al-Nassr attack that has scored over 70 league goals this season will be the primary objective for the hosts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).