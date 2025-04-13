Real Madrid’s season is in disarray at the moment with two back-to-back defeats in La Liga and the Champions League. They face Alaves this evening in the league where they need a win to keep within touching distance of leaders Barcelona. The Los Blancos are currently second in the league, seven points behind the Catalonians. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure to turn around their situation and he will hope for a proper response here. Opponent Alaves are 17th and within touching distance of the relegation zone. They need to positive result here to begin their journey north in the points table. Alaves versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the GXR World website from 7:45 PM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Nahuel Tenaglia is back with Alaves after serving his suspension but Jon Guirdi, Antonio Sivera, and Tomas Conechny all miss out due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Kike Garcia will lead the strike force with Carles Alena slotting in behind him as the playmaker. Antonio Blanco and Joan Jordan in a double pivot in midfield will likely act as a defensive shield.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde are all set to start on the bench with the Arsenal game on the horizon. Endrick, the young Brazilian sensation, will play up top with Turkish playmaker Arda Guler featuring behind him. Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga will form the double pivot in midfield. Will Dani Ceballos Play Tonight in Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will lock horns with Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13. The Alaves vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Mendizorrotza Stadium stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz and it starts at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out the Alaves vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Real Madrid might not be at their very best but they should not be troubled beating a team like Alaves.

