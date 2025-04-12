The La Liga 2024-25 season is at its business end, and teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid are all in the hunt to clinch the title, where a slight slip-up can benefit the others. Defending champions Real Madrid, in particular, are guilty of letting their foot off the pedal after heading into 2025 as table-toppers, now stand three points behind leaders Barcelona. An area that Madrid have lacked is their defence, where opposition sides have managed to make comebacks in crunch moments, which have cost the champions points. Vinicius Junior Equals Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals By a Brazilian For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Ahead of their La Liga 2024-25 tie against Alves, Madrid were given the good news of midfielder Dani Ceballos regaining fitness after last playing for the club in February 2025. Ceballos suffered an injury during Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2024-25 semifinal first-leg and has since been out of action. In La Liga 2024-25, Ceballos has featured for Los Blancos 15 times, of which 11 came in the starting XI, and six came off the bench, making the player quite important for coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Will Dani Ceballos Play Tonight in Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

On the eve of their encounter against Deportivo Alves at Mendizorroza, Ceballos was seen attending a practice session with other players in the rain. The 28-year-old could be seen taking part in passing and shooting drills, while also getting involved in a friendly match between teammates. UCL 2024–25: Carlo Ancelotti Admits Real Madrid’s Chances of Reaching UEFA Champions League Semifinals Are Slim After 0–3 Loss Against Arsenal in Quarterfinal First Leg.

Reports have suggested that Ceballos will feature in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal second leg match against Arsenal, for which the La Liga 2024-25 clash against Alves could be a perfect tester for the Spanish star.

In all likelihood, Ceballos will start on the bench and take the field either in the second half or moments before the first-half whistle for the Ancelotti-coached club.

