Deportivo Alavés are set to host defending champions Real Madrid CF in their next La Liga 2024-25 match. The Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will be the 31st match in the Spanish top-tier this season for both sides. Real Madrid CF are in the second spot, while Deportivo Alavés are standing just above the relegation zone, in the 17th spot. Real Madrid lost their last league game 1-2 against Valencia CF, despite both world-class forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior featuring from the start. Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Declan Rice Scores Brace, Mikel Merino Finds Net As Gunners Stun Los Blancos.

The Los Blancos are having a really tough time. They got thrashed by Arsenal FC in their last game, which was a vital UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final first-leg match. Prior to this defeat, they lost their last La Liga 2024-25 game against Valencia CF and are now seven points behind leaders FC Barcelona, who although have played a match more. Kylian Mbappe failed to score on both the occasions, as the Real Madrid were caught on the backfoot.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully match-fit and has been seen actively training with the rest of the Real Madrid CF squad. The star Frech forward has been named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming La Liga match. Hence, Kylian Mbappe will be playing in this Alaves vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match. What is Kylian Mbappe's New Nickname? Know French Superstar's Recent Title Given to Him By His Real Madrid Teammates With Reason.

Although the new Real Madrid signing from the summer transfer window of 2024 failed to score in the last two losses, head coach Ancelotti's trust is still expected to be with him. Also, further loss of points would only diminish the hopes of defending the title for Real Madrid. So the club is expected to go with the usual 4-4-2 formation, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior being the two strikers upfront.

