It was just not the right day for Juventus as they played against Atalanta in the Serie A 2020-21. First it Alvaro Morata missed an open during the game that failed to give an early lead to the team. Then it was Cristiano Ronaldo who missed out on his penalty. Both of these cost the home team heavily as the match ended with a 1-1 draw. But the manager of Juventus was angry with Morata for missing out on the goal. During the press conference, the Juventus manager said that the miss by Morata made him angry. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 24-Member Squad For Juventus vs Atalanta, Check Out Predicted Playing XI for Serie A 2020-21 Match.

So early in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo set up the game for Morata and even passed the ball to him. There was no chance for the goalkeeper to even obstruct the goal. But Morata’s backheeled effort proved to be very poor and the team missed out on the goal. The video of the miss went viral on social media. Check out the video of the miss.

Retweet & Leave one word under the comments for Alvaro Morata He missed this chance when the game was 1:1 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1XjQgpSGaW — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) December 16, 2020

Andrea Pirlo made sure that he spoke about the frustration during the press conference and said that had Morata not missed out on the goal, it would have helped the side go ahead. "Morata's miss made me very angry, it's something we cannot afford. These opportunities can channel the game in a certain way. One must have the lucidity to make the right choice and he didn't. Aside from that, he played a great game. It happens that goals are not scored sometimes,” he said after the game.

