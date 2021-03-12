Huge changes are expected at Barcelona with the appointment of Joan Laporta as the new club president. The incoming chief has a huge debt to deal with and is expected to take big calls on the future of several first-team players and among them is star forward Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman arrived at Barcelona in 2019 but is yet to establish himself as a regular starter. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Closer to Extending His Stay Beyond Current Season.

According to Spanish news outlet AS, Barcelona are not ruling out the prospect of selling Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window as the Catalan side look to free up their budget to ease the debt and also make room for possible summer arrivals if any.

As per the outlet, Mateu Alemany, who will be Barcelona general director under Joan Laporta is expected to soon take a call on the future of Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona. It is understood that the Frenchman considers himself an important part of the squad and sees a future at the club despite not having the desired output.

With the arrival of Joan Laporta, Barcelona are expected to go all out for Erling Haaland in the summer, whose agent has a good relationship with the new Barcelona chief, as the club are in desperate need of a goal-scorer. The Norwegian will cost over 100 million euros and Griezmann could be sacrificed in order to make way for the 20-year-old.

Antoine Griezmann cost Barcelona 120 million euros in 2019 but has failed to live up to the price tag, as despite his efforts, the Frenchman has struggled to produce the desired numbers in front of the goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).