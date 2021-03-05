Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona still remains uncertain as the Argentine is yet to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants. The 33-year-old asked to leave the club in the summer but after a long transfer saga eventually decided to see out his current contract which will come to end at the conclusion of the current season. However, the Argentine’s and Blaugranas’ recent rise might persuade him to continue at the club. Barcelona 3–0 Sevilla, Copa Del Rey 2020–21 Goal Video Highlights.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya of El Chiringuito TV, Lionel Messi is much closer to extending his stay at Barcelona than he has ever been and is likely to continue at the club beyond the current season. The Argentine will be a free agent in the summer and his current contract with Barcelona expires in the summer. Manchester City Deny Approaching Barcelona Captain Regarding Potential Transfer.

🚨 "MESSI está más CERCA que nunca de QUEDARSE en el BARÇA" 🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoMessi 🚨 pic.twitter.com/d8ckSyHnm5 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 5, 2021

It is understood that Lionel Messi is yet to decide on his future and has distanced himself from any kind of transfer speculations. The Argentine will take a decision once a new Barcelona president is elected in March. The 33-year-old is expected to have a talk with the new chief and depending on the sporting project presented to his will make a decision of whether to continue at the club or look for a new one.

Lionel Messi, who is in the final few months of his Barcelona contract, is eligible to agree on a pre-contract with any foreign team and could join them next season for free. Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain are tipped as the two favourites to sign the 33-year-old if he is to leave Barcelona in the summer.

