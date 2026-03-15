Barcelona host Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on 15 March 2026, in a critical La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 28 encounter. League leaders Barcelona (67 points) hold a narrow advantage over Real Madrid and seek redemption after a shocking 4–1 defeat in the reverse fixture last October. Hansi Flick’s side is in formidable form, having won their last three league outings. Conversely, 14th-placed Sevilla (31 points) have struggled for consistency, though their five-match unbeaten run suggests a disciplined defensive setup. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature against Los Nervionenses. Argentina vs Spain Finalissima 2026 Faces Venue Chaos Amid Middle East Conflict; Santiago Bernabeu Tipped as New Host for Clash Featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Star winger Lamine Yamal has been declared fit and is expected to feature at the Spotify Camp Nou despite missing training earlier this week. The 18-year-old’s availability is a vital development for the league leaders as they look to maintain their four-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Fears regarding Yamal's participation were sparked on Thursday when he was absent from the first-team training session. The club later confirmed that the teenager was suffering from general malaise and a mild fever, leading to medical recommendations for home rest. Vinicius Jr Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Assist Record in Dominant Real Madrid Win Over Manchester City in UCL 2025-26.

While Hansi Flick may consider managing his minutes ahead of the upcoming Champions League second leg against Newcastle United, Yamal is widely expected to either start or play a significant role from the bench.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).