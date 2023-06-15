The Worker’s Stadium in Beijing will host Argentina taking on Australia in an International friendly with the game generating a lot of buzz amongst the Chinese fans. World champions Argentina have been the best team in the world and their form has seen no signs of post winning the World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni has revolutionized the football in the country and despite having an aging squad, the team is playing some of the best football in its history. Opponents Australia were knocked out by Argentina in the Round of 16 in Qatar and the Socceroos will be eager to avenge that defeat. They do not play much football this year and hence this game assumes greater significance. Argentina versus Australia starts at 5:30 PM IST. Lionel Messi Drops Hint Of Extending His International Career Till FIFA World Cup 2026: Report.

Juan Foyth, Papu Gomez, Angel Correa, Paulo Dybala, and Lautaro Martinez have not made the cut for Argentina but Manchester United’s Allejandro Garnacho is part of the squad. Lionel Messi is in the twilight of his international career and every game he features in an Argentine shirt is a treat for the fans. Giovanni Simeone is set to lead the attack with Giovani Lo Celso as an attacking midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation.

Craig Goodwin, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Jason Cummings, Milos Degenek, and Aziz Behich are some of the big names missing the game for Australia due to injuries. Mathew Ryan in goal should expect a busy day at work with Argentina boasting of a quality attack. Harry Souttar will need to cut down the passing channel for Argentina in a back four for the Australians.

When Is Argentina vs Australia International Friendly? Know Date, Time and Venue

Argentina vs Australia International Friendly match will take place on June 15, 2023 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Workers' Stadium, Beijing, China and has a scheduled start time of 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). When Will Lionel Messi Play His First Match for Inter Miami? Know Details About Argentina Star's MLS Debut.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Argentina vs Australia International Friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast.

Is Argentina vs Australia International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Although the live telecast will not be available, fans can follow Argentina vs Australia International Friendly match on online platforms. VUSports will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. on its app. Argentina don’t lose games, having lost just once in the last 45 matches which was a shock defeat suffered at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Expect the world champions to secure an easy win here.

