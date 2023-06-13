In one of the biggest transfer announcements, Lionel Messi, a week ago, confirmed that he is on his way to joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). The star Argentina signed off from PSG by helping them win a Ligue 1 title and was a free agent after not penning down a new contract with the French club. A host of speculations followed on his next possible destination after his PSG exit was confirmed, with Barcelona and Al-Hilal, apart from Inter Miami, being in talks to sign him. And Messi cleared the air when he announced in an interview that he has decided to join the David Beckham-owned side in the US. Now with that out of the way, fans might wonder when he make his debut for the MLS side. Don’t worry, in this article, we have you covered. Lionel Messi, Argentina’s World Cup Winning Footballer, Detained at Beijing Airport Over Passport Issues (Watch Video).

Although Messi has announced his decision to join the club and the MLS side also has dropped a teaser video confirming the signing, he is yet to be unveiled as an Inter Miami player. Messi confirming his move to the MLS led to an increase in ticket prices for Inter Miami matches and the craze around one of football’s greatest is only likely to increase as the days pass. Messi, although he has left PSG, is still under contract with the French club, which runs till June 30. Expect the club to make the signing official. Lionel Messi Joins Inter Miami: MLS Club Gains Over 2.3 Million Followers on Instagram.

When Will Lionel Messi Make his MLS Debut?

The seven-time Ballon d’Or would undoubtedly be the biggest recruit the MLS has pulled off in its history. Messi has enjoyed success in both clubs he played so far in Europe (Barcelona and PSG) and fans would expect him to do the same for his new club. Messi would be free to join Inter Miami for the remainder of the MLS season after June 30. The former Barcelona star would be expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 when his team faces Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a tournament played between MLS and Liga MX teams. Messi might also be seen in action or even making an appearance when an all-star MLS side face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly.

Inter Miami, for the record, need someone like Messi to bail them out. Placed last in the Eastern Conference points table, they have only accumulated 15 points from their 16 outings. The team has only won five matches. Messi would be expected to spark a revival in his team’s campaign and take them up the points table.

