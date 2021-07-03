Argentina will face Ecuador in the third quarter-final of the Copa America 2021 on Sunday, July 4. The match would be played at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil and is scheduled to start at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It was against Ecuador in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers that Lionel Messi had produced his magic four years ago. Down by a goal in just the first minute, Messi netted a superb hat-trick to ensure Argentina booked a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Given the form Messi is in, it would be no surprise if the Argentine can pull off another spectacular show against Ecuador. Argentina have been one of the most dominant teams alongside Brazil in this edition of the Copa America. Brazil Qualifies for Semi-Finals of Copa America 2021, Beats Chile 1-0

Ecuador on the other hand, made it to the last eight with one loss and three draws in the group stages. Their most impressive performance came on June 28 against Brazil, where they ended up holding the former World champions to a gutsy 1-1 draw. They would have to do something extraordinary if they plan on defeating an in-form Argentina on Sunday.

When is Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on July 04, 2021 (Sunday early morning) at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 quarter-final match has a scheduled time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Argentina vs Ecuador game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).