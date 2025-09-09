Argentina will end their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with an away tie against Ecuador this evening. The defending world champions are top of the standings with 38 points from 17 games played, showcasing a dominance in the CONMEBOL region, not seen in ages. They have won four out of their last fives contest and will head into this game full of confidence. Opponents Ecuador have qualified for the World Cup as well and it is a massive feat for them considering they entered the campaign with a three-point deduction. Lionel Messi Retiring? Argentina Legend Says THIS on His Retirement Plans Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Alan Franco is back available for Ecuador after serving a one-game suspension. Moises Caicedo will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Enner Valencia will be part of the front three for Ecuador and he is a proven goal scorer for the team and also brings his playmaking skills to the table. Nilson Angulo will be the target man in the final third with Kendry Paez on the right flank.

Lionel Messi will not take part in this game for Argentina as he is being rested. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez will form the front two with Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo de Paul as the central midfielders. Thiago Almada and Nicolas Gonzalez will be deployed as the wide midfielders for the visitors.

Ecuador vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Details

Match Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Date Wednesday, September 10 Time 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio Banco Pichincha, Quito, Ecuador Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Ecuador vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Ecuador National Football Team vs Argentina National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, September 10. The Ecuador vs Argentina match is set to be played at the Estadio Banco Pichincha, Quito, Ecuador and it starts at 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Levels Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record in Potential Last Match in Argentina; Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Where to Get Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Ecuador vs Argentina online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Ecuador vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Ecuador vs Argentina live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Argentina are unstoppable at the moment and will secure a routine win here.

