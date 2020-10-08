The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the CONMEBOL nations gets underway with South American giants Argentina hosting Ecuador. Both these nations have not had much football for a long time now with the hosts last playing an international game an year back. Argentina have been a declining force in football in recent past and the fans will hope, the players can start afresh. Lionel Scaloni has a huge responsibility on his shoulders to get his big names playing as a cohesive force. For Ecuador, playing Argentina is a daunting task but one they will relish. Argentina vs Ecuador: Check Out Predicted Playing XI for ARG vs ECU, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Big news for Argentina is skipper Lionel Messi will feature for them in the game. The Barcelona forward will use the national duty as an opportunity to get himself away from the issues that plague him in Spain. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is set to start between the posts for Argentina while an injury to midfielder Giovani Lo Celso opens up an opportunity for Marcos Acuna. Sergio Aguero is injured at the moment but Lautaro Martinez is a force to reckon with in front of the goal so the Manchester City man will not be missed much. Nicolas Otamendi is the leader at the back for the hosts but will need to work on his decision making skills.

Ecuador will deploy a 4-4-2 formation with the likes of Enner Valencia and Romario Ibarra occupying the forward positions. Pervis Estupinan will replace Diego Palacios in defence with his impressive form in Villareal making him a big name in Spain. Angelo Preciado from the wing will be looking to create openings for his strikers with Argentina often leaving space at the back on counter. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala & Other Argentine Players Prepare for ARG vs ECU, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (See Pics).

When Is Argentina vs Ecuador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Argentina vs Ecuador match 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be played at the The Alberto J. Armando Stadium on October 9, 2020 (Friday morning). The match will start at 05:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Ecuado 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

As of now, it is not sure whether 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the CONMEBOL nations will be telecast in India or not. Once we get official word on this we will update this space instantly. Keep checking back for all the details.

Is Argentina vs Ecuador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

With no confirmation on live telecast of Argentina vs Ecuador, it remains to be seen where fans can catch the live streaming online. Argentina have beaten Ecuador in 20 out of their 35 meetings and their latest clash should see the hosts triumphing again.

