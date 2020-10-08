Argentina and Ecuador are all set to lock horns with each other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The two are set to lock horns with each other at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando stadium. Ahead of the game, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and others were seen sweating it out in the practice session. In this article, we shall have a look at the playing XI but before that, let’s head on to the preview. The match will be held on October 9, 2020, at 6.00 am IST. Needless to say that both teams are geared up for the fixture. The two countries had a showdown with each other in 2019. Lionel Messi’s team had a thumping win against the team as they won 6-1. Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala & Other Argentine Players Prepare for ARG vs ECU, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (See Pics).

The two teams have met each other on 35 occasions where Lionel Messi's Argentina has an upper hand. The team has won 20 games in all and have lost five. The remaining matches have ended with a draw. Talking about Argentina, they will miss out on the services of Marcos Rojo and Sergio Aguero as the two are on the doctor's table. Ecuador on the other hand has a luxury of presenting a full squad. Now let's have a look at the expected playing of both teams:

Argentina: Esteban Andrada, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Marcos Acuna, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Angel Mena, Renato Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra

Both teams are expected to set up a line-up of 4-3-3. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi who has been in quite a good form. The betting sites predict Argentina to be the winner of the match.

