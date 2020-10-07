Argentina will be taking on Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the La Bombonera. For this game, stalwarts from the Argentine team are seen preparing themselves for the much-awaited game which will take place on October 9, 2020. All eyes were on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner who made way to the practice session along with his teammates including Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Medina and Nehuen Perez. A few days ago, Argentina declared the squad for the qualifiers and posted the same on their social media accounts. The squad also shared a few pictures of Lionel Messi and team in the practice session. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Travel Together For Argentina and Uruguay's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Matches (Watch Video).

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will also be unavailable for the same due to an injury. The two teams have met each other in 35 matches. The head-to-head record has an upper hand for the Argentines as they have won 20 games. The last time the two teams met each other, Argentina won the game 6-1 against Ecuador. Now, let's have a look at the pictures and the squad shared by Argentina.

The Argentine team has lost five games and 10 of the matches have ended with a draw. Lionel Messi's team is predicted to be the winner of the match. The betting sites have predicted to be winning the game 3-0.

