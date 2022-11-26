Argentina arrived in Qatar as a hot pick for lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup but a surprise loss against Saudi Arabia has knocked the wind out of their sailing. They have an important game coming up against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium where a defeat will all but knock them out of the tournament. They were better in the first half against Saudi Arabia where they saw a few goals ruled out due to offside. But a catastrophic second-half display means they have all to do this evening. Mexico drew against Poland in their opening game and their attack in particular lacked the cutting edge. But they are solid at the back and that is their strength. Argentina versus Mexico will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Fan Village Near Lusail Stadium Ahead of Argentina vs Mexico Clash (Watch Video)

Lisandro Martinez is set to start for Argentina to add solidity to their defence while Gonzalo Montiel could also be given a chance to start. Lionel Messi was man marked in the last game and he will need all his attacking prowess to get past the Mexcian backline. Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria will need to be involved more in the attacking third. Rodrigo de Paul was poor against Saudi Arabia and it will be interesting to see if gets picked up.

Guillermo Ochoa plays his best football at the main events of the World Cup and the Mexican keeper showcased his might once again versus Poland. If he is on song, then he rarely concedes a goal. Hector Herrera and Luis Chavez in midfield are experienced internationals who should keep things tidy for their nation. Henry Martin starts as the lone striker for this Mexico side. Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Team Commemorates Diego Maradona on His 2nd Death Anniversary

When is Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium. The game will be held on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Argentina vs Mexico (ARG vs MEX), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Mexico (ARG vs MEX), and FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Argentina vs Mexico Live commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. It will not be easy for Argentina but they are a champion side that will find a way to secure all three points.

