The Copa America Femenina will see Argentina clash with Uruguay this evening for the third place match. Argentina was beaten by Colombia on penalties in the first semi-final after the game ended goalless after 120 minutes. Uruguay on the other hand were comprehensively beaten by Brazil in the other semi-final by a 5-1 margin. The fans will hope for a high octane clash between two quality sides with goals in it with Argentina starting as the favourites for the tie. Brazil’s Dominant First Half Secures Copa America Femenina 2025 Final Spot After 5–1 Win Over Uruguay.

Yamila Rodríguez and Florencia Bonsegundo will form the attacking pair for Argentina in a 4-4-2 formation. Evelyn Sofía Domínguez Acuña and Maricel Pereyra will be the two wingers who like to cut inside and take a shot. Daiana Falfán will be providing the defensive solidity in midfield with Vanina Preininger venturing forward in support of attack.

Daiana Farías and Yannel Correa in the Uruguayan defence had a poor last outing and the duo needs to improve significantly. Agustina Sánchez Miranda in goal should expect another tough day at work. Esperanza Pizarro and Belén Aquino will share the goal scoring responsibility for the team.

Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Match Details

Match Argentina vs Uruguay Date Saturday, August 2 Time 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador Live Streaming, Telecast Details Copa America YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

When Is Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Match? Date Time and Venue

After three weeks of footballing contest, Argentina will cross swords with Uruguay in the Copa America Femenina 2025 third-place play-off on Saturday, August 02. The Argentina vs Uruguay third-place play-off is going to be played at Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador, and has started at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘The Hunger Never Fades…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Victory Over Toulouse FC in Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Copa America Femenina in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Argentina vs Uruguay live streaming viewing option, read more. Argentina (4) 0-0 (5) Colombia, Copa America Femenina 2025: Las Chicas Superpoderosas Book Place in Final After Win in Penalties Over La Albiceleste.

Is Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off is available in India on Copa America YouTube channel. Users can watch Argentina vs Uruguay on the Copa America Femenina 2025 on the Copa America YouTube channel for online streaming. Argentina will dominate this game and should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).